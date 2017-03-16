Having an impartial entity with deep experience in risk assessment provide analysis of our potential subcontractors allows us to focus on bid comparison and bid coverage.

As competition heats up the construction software space, technology solutions provider, JBKnowledge, continues to push their products to provide new capabilities to help contractors streamline preconstruction.

"Since we first developed SmartBid in 2006, we've developed many custom solutions for large TPAs and insurance brokers around the world. We quickly realized we wanted to specialize in the construction and insurance tech space. There is so much opportunity for technology to improve both industries, and we were excited to bring them together with this integration," stated JBKnowledge, makers of SmartBid, CEO James Benham.

The SmartBid software helps tens of thousands of general contractors organize subcontractor data, send invitations to bid, share project documents and ultimately find the most qualified subcontractors for every project. An important component of selecting a subcontractor is assessing the risk associated in working with them.

"It allows us to concentrate our efforts on sticks, bricks, and strategy. Having an impartial entity with deep experience in risk assessment provide analysis of our potential subcontractors allows us to focus on bid comparison and bid coverage. The ease of obtaining these reports and ensuring our team can easily access the results make this a no-brainer as an additional risk mitigation solution for any general contractor," noted SmartBid customer, Seth Cheever, Preconstruction Manager at Stiles Construction.

To help their general contractor users integrate risk management into the preconstruction process, SmartBid has developed this groundbreaking integration giving users the ability to order Dun & Bradstreet credit reports, Marsh's SubSecure financial credit ratings, and BM&B COVReports from within the SmartBid construction bid software.

The risk and credit reports are available at a discount to SmartBid users and can be ordered with as quick as a three-day turnaround. SmartBid users can select from a variety of reports that offer industry benchmarking, financial statement analysis, detailed expert risk analysis, and much more.

About JBKnowledge, Inc

JBKnowledge develops technology solutions for construction and insurance. JBKnowledge is the maker of the SmartBid construction bid software, SmartCompliance certificate of insurance and compliance management software, SmartReality augmented and virtual reality mobile app for construction project visualization, and the SmartInsight global construction network. JBKnowledge is based in Bryan/College Station, TX, and serves construction clients on an international basis.

