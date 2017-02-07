Our vision for Rev was to remove the technical complexities holding organizations up from using video to move faster, share knowledge and speed innovation. —Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick

VBrick today showcased new cloud video conferencing streaming and recording capabilities in its Rev enterprise video platform that enable users of the world’s most widely used VC systems to effortlessly launch live webcasts from any end point, and automatically record and publish video for scalable and secure distribution and playback from any device.

VBrick displayed the capabilities as a seamless component of the Cisco Collaboration product suite within the Cisco booth 11-C120. Cisco offers VBrick Rev as its Recording and Streaming solution. Rev integrates with Cisco Spark, Cisco TelePresence, Cisco Meeting Server, Cisco WebEx and Cisco Jabber, giving Cisco customers an easy way to broadly share and archive valuable information communicated every day in calls, meetings and collaboration spaces.

Central to the Rev platform is its sleek, modern interface that brings the best of consumer video services to the business video experience. Until now, VC and web conferencing recording solutions often partitioned large video files onto desktop or local servers where they were difficult to locate, virtually impossible to share and indecipherable – exposing only a file extension for minutes or hours of information.

Instead, Rev organizes videos into categories and channels, enabling end users to scroll through thumbnails and metadata or simply search through audio transcripts. As a cloud platform, Rev lets customers stay on top of a BYOD workforce with the latest browser, OS and technology updates, and its responsive design resizes for use from any device. Behind the scenes, Rev’s integrated distribution capabilities enable large files and live streams to be shared over corporate networks without compromising available bandwidth.

“Our vision for Rev was to remove the technical complexities holding organizations up from using video to move faster, share knowledge and speed innovation,” said Shelly Heiden, CEO of VBrick.

“Enterprises that are avid video conferencing users are already the most video-savvy users in the world. Rev lets them take the next step, enabling them to reach massive online audiences effortlessly and delivering the ‘long tail’ value of information shared among their best talent,” she said.

Rev enables organizations to unleash the power of video to educate, inform and inspire employees anywhere and on any device. The platform’s ease of use increases engagement and adoption by delivering the same consumer-grade experience employees expect from their use of video and social media sites. Customers can stream high quality live and on-demand video across their own networks using Rev’s embedded eCDN capabilities, which ensure that video uses the least possible bandwidth.

VBrick believes in the power of video to transform the workplace. Its Rev® enterprise video platform removes the technology and pricing restraints that have held business back from tapping video’s clear advantage to persuade, inform and compel people, wherever they are.

