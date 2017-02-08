Midwest Based LED Screen Company Expanding South

Insane Impact, a premier LED Video Screen, Jumbotron Company in the Midwest, announced today that it is expanding to the South. The expansion comes at a time when demand for mobile and modular large LED screens are at an all-time high.

"The demand for our product has quickly grown outside the Midwest,” says Tod Puetz, Founder, and CEO. "With this new location in Austin, we will be able to service the southern half of the U.S. more efficiently."

The Austin office will have a full Sales and Operations team along with a large assortment of mobile and modular LED screens ranging from 2.5mm indoor to a vast array of 5mm and 6mm outdoor mobile units. The weatherproof high-resolution panels conform to just about any size imaginable and even allow multiple media sources streaming simultaneously.

"Texas has been on our radar for the last six months," says Puetz. "We are extremely fortunate to have strong relationships in Texas, and as a result, they have had a timely impact on our move." Puetz also mentions, "We have a strategic growth plan, and this will be the first of many expansions over the next 24-36 months."

Insane Impact began servicing the Midwest out of Des Moines, Iowa in early 2016. Through new partnerships and clientele, the company is more than tripling the number of events their products will be used at in 2017. The Austin office will be open for business starting this month and with the added location ensures coverage of the central corridor of the U.S. The sales team can be reached at (515) 221-2924 or by email at info@insaneimpact.com.

About Insane Impact:

Insane Impact is a premier LED Video Screen company specializing in modular and mobile screens that create unforgettable event experiences. The “think like the customer” mentality enables Insane Impact to create new and innovative products that push the envelope, transform the experience and engage the audience. Their turn-key, all-encompassing, dynamic, and problem-solving products make them a one-of-a-kind company. Insane Impact employees are dedicated to delivering first class service, fun, and long-lasting impressions with impact.

To learn more about Insane Impact, visit http://www.insaneimpact.com