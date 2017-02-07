Vision Research's New Phantom® Flex4K-GS high-speed camera.

Vision Research, a leading manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, today introduces the Phantom® Flex4K-GS, a high speed camera with a 35mm, 9.4-megapixel sensor and global shutter. Designed for demanding applications in the scientific research, defense and aerospace industries, it builds upon the award-winning technology of Vision Research’s Phantom digital cinema products.

The Flex4K-GS, developed on top of the established Flex4K platform, employs a custom sensor capable of recording 1,000 frames per second (fps) at 4K resolution, while its global shutter ensures that every pixel is exposed to light at the exact same moment in time. This capability is important in aerospace applications, as it prevents motion artifacts with propellers, motors and other rotating objects and ensures timing precision throughout the entirety of each frame. Also critical to defense is the camera’s build quality. Its isolated electronics and thermal design allow for operation in environments within the temperature range of -20°C to 50°C, all the while maintaining a stable image.

“There have always been trade-offs between speed, sensitivity and resolution in modern CMOS-based cameras, but Vision Research is changing the game with the new Flex4K-GS,” says Product Manager Toni Lucatorto. “The camera brings pixel resolution to the forefront, allowing for incredibly fine detail and improved visibility of phenomena and measurements.”

The Flex4K-GS is available with either 64GB or 128GB of RAM and works with CineMag IV non-volatile memory magazines for the fastest data transfer. One of its more unique features is the ability to save either uncompressed raw or compressed video in the Apple ProRes 422 HQ video format. When working with ProRes, a 2TB CineMag-IV will hold several hours’ worth of footage. The Flex4K-GS is also fully compatible with Phantom PCC software and can be easily synchronized and used in combination with other Phantom camera models.

Key Specifications of the Phantom Flex4K-GS

● 35mm 9.4-megapixel sensor

● Global shutter, switchable to rolling shutter for increased dynamic range

● 938 fps at 4096 x 2304, 1000 fps at 4096 x 2160, 1975 fps at 2048 x 1080

● 5 μs minimum exposure

● Internal mechanical shutter for black references

● 3G-SDI video outputs

● Dual-SDI mode for simultaneous live video and playback

About Vision Research

Vision Research is a leading manufacturer of high-speed digital imaging systems that are indispensable across a wide variety of applications, including defense, automotive, engineering, science, medical research, industrial manufacturing, packaging, sports broadcast, TV production and digital cinematography.

The Wayne, N.J.-based company designs and manufactures the most comprehensive range of digital high-speed cameras available today, all of which deliver unsurpassed light-sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed and image quality.

Over the course of its 60+ year history, Vision Research has earned numerous awards in recognition of its innovations in high-speed digital camera technology and sensor design, including a technical Emmy and an Academy Award®.

Vision Research digital high-speed cameras add a new dimension to the sense of sight, allowing the user to see details of an event when it’s too fast to see, and too important not to™. For additional information regarding Vision Research, please visit http://www.phantomhighspeed.com.

Vision Research is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.