“Heart Journey”: a tender and inspiring story of a man who finds love and faith in the face of angry indifference and doubt. “Heart Journey” is the creation of published author, Bobbi Blanzy, a Christian education teacher from West Virginia.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobbi Blanzy’s new book presents Dr. Joe Travis. Dr. Travis is a brilliant young surgeon as skilled with a scalpel as he is compassionate with his patients. His single-minded devotion to his work places him far above the rest.

Throughout a troubled childhood and into abandoned years as a teenager, he struggled to maintain a belief in a caring power greater than himself. But by the time he reached adulthood, circumstances had merely strengthened his doubts in a loving God, until a woman of faith and conviction transformed his misgivings into a love and assurance he never dreamed existed.

However, the young doctor is severely tested through a tragic succession of personal losses. His newfound faith is destroyed, his confidence replaced with a dark sense of foreboding, and his compassion and optimism exchanged for angry indifference and doubt.

Yet through all of his trials stands Callie Jordan, whose unconditional and undisclosed love for Joe knows no boundaries. While she struggles to restore his angry and disillusioned spirit, she also touches his heart until an ironic twist of fate threatens to shatter their promising future.

