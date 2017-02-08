Johns Creek Joins the Georgia Purchasing Group

City of Johns Creek joins Georgia Purchasing Group All vendors looking to do business with Johns Creek and other local government agencies in Georgia can register for the Georgia Purchasing Group at www.BidNetDirect.com/georgia.

The City of Johns Creek announced that it has joined the Georgia Purchasing Group. This BidNet purchasing group helps local government agencies in Georgia, such as Johns Creek, to post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The Georgia Purchasing Group allows for notification to registered vendors of upcoming bids related to their industry, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies from across Georgia.

Johns Creek joined the purchasing group in November. They wanted to automate the purchasing process to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process. It was critical for Johns Creek to provide suppliers with an easy way to submit bid responses online, and then be able to audit and tabulate those responses. The Georgia Purchasing Group satisfies these requirements by streamlining supplier responses with electronic bid submission, bid tabulation, and advanced tracking. By providing a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities, local Georgia government agencies participating on the system minimize costs and time delays associated with a manual procurement process.

As a member of the Georgia Purchasing Group, Johns Creek also gains access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. By registering with the Georgia Purchasing Group, vendors can receive targeted bid alerts, deadline reminders, notification of term contract expiration, access to a single point of entry for all participating agency bids, and the availability of a dedicated vendor support team.

“We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Georgia Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the Georgia. We invite all vendors to register,” stated John Henderson, Purchasing Manager of Johns Creek. All vendors looking to do business with Johns Creek and other local government agencies in Georgia can register for the Georgia Purchasing Group at http://www.BidNetDirect.com/georgia. Johns Creek invites all vendors not already registered on the system to do so today. Vendors may also contact BidNet’s vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Georgia government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process and offer electronic bid submission to their vendors are encouraged to contact the Georgia Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyer-demo.

About Johns Creek:

Johns Creek, Georgia, is a suburban municipality in metro Atlanta located in the northeastern tip of Fulton County. Johns Creek became a municipality when it was incorporated on December 1, 2006 and is the 10th largest city in Georgia, with more than 80,000 residents.

About Georgia Purchasing Group:

The Georgia Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com

