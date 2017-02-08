WePay Strengthens Executive Team to Drive Expanded Growth

Mark has a strong track record building successful companies, and we’re excited to lean into and leverage his many talents as we continue to build ours.

WePay, the leading provider of payments as a service for online platforms including Constant Contact, GoFundMe, and Zoho, today announced the appointment of veteran B2B leader Mark H. Resnick as Chief Financial Officer.

Resnick brings to WePay more than 20 years of experience leading technology companies through step-change growth, owning strategic financial and operational initiatives from successfully raising funds and driving exits to setting direction and overseeing daily operations. Most recently, he served as CFO and COO of Vindicia thru its acquisition by Amdocs. Previously, he served in C-level roles at Transera and Coremetrics, the latter which was acquired by IBM.

“Mark has a strong track record building successful companies, and we’re excited to lean into and leverage his many talents as we continue to build ours,” said Bill Clerico, CEO of WePay. “We believe his addition will help us reach bold new heights of operational and financial excellence.”

WePay also announced the promotion of Kurt Bilafer as its first Chief Revenue Officer.

“As our Vice President of Sales & Customer Success for the past two years, Kurt has established himself as a relentless driver of excellence and growth,” said Clerico. We're excited he has taken on this new role to help drive additional strategic initiatives that better support our customers’ growth and WePay’s success.”

Bilafer before WePay served as Global VP of Sales for SAP in Asia and VP of Worldwide Sales & Services for ClearStory Data. Earlier, he founded Pilot Software, which he sold to SAP.

About WePay

WePay is the payments partner to the platform economy. It processes billions annually for platforms including Constant Contact, FreshBooks, GoFundMe, Meetup, and Zoho. The company protects partners from risk and regulatory exposure while supporting seamless payments experiences for their millions of end users. The company was named to the Inc. 500 list in 2015 and 2016 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. For more information, visit wepay.com.