Twenty-eight local business leaders have been identified to serve on the Northern Virginia Regional Council of GO Virginia. Adopted by the Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Terry McAuliffe, GO Virginia is a business-led, bipartisan initiative aimed at providing a new framework for strengthening the economy in each region of the state through collaboration among members of the business, education and local government communities.

The Northern Virginia Regional Council is tasked with identifying, reviewing and prioritizing projects focused on the economic future of Northern Virginia. Projects will be funded by the Commonwealth’s GO Virginia initiative in partnership with other private- and public-sector entities across the region. Council members will also initiate the development of a regional economic development strategy.

The Proposed Northern Virginia Regional Council members were recruited and vetted by a committee of Northern Virginia business, education and economic development leaders established through the efforts of the Coalition of Northern Virginia Chambers. The steering committee was chaired by Matt McQueen, of Northrop Grumman, with support from Vice Chairman Kerry Donley, of John Marshall Bank.

The next steps in the process are to provide a Letter of Intent by February 17 to the State GO Virginia Board listing the names of the nominees and the process used to select them. Once the Board approves the Regional Council, then the Council can begin its work.

“I could not be more pleased with the outcome of the steering committee’s efforts. We have assembled an incredible group of leaders from across Northern Virginia who bring a unique skill set and understanding of what it will take to strengthen the region’s economic vitality into the future,” McQueen said. “I would like to thank members of the steering committee for their hard work to ensure that those recommended for the council represent a diverse and powerful set of leaders in industry, academia, non-profit and government.”

“I am proud to have represented the Coalition of Northern Virginia Chambers which led the effort of identifying outstanding leaders throughout Virginia to serve on the Regional Council. The Steering Committee’s approach was comprehensive and transparent and stayed true to the tenants of the legislation which was to develop a primarily business-led Council,” said Mark Ingrao, President & CEO of the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce. “I want to thank these business leaders for investing their time and expertise in this Steering Committee.”

