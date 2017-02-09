AllOne Health Announces the Acquisition of Reach EAP

“By joining AllOne Health, Reach will be able to leverage our innovative service offerings and state-of-the-art technology to grow and provide unmatched services to its existing and future customers,” noted Keith Wasley, President, AllOne Health

AllOne Health Resources, Inc. (“AllOne Health”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Employee Assistance and Student Assistance business of Diamond Consulting Corporation. Diamond Consulting Corporation operates under the name “Reach EAP”. With clients in 15 states, Reach EAP works closely with senior management to assess organizational needs and develop programs to improve workplace performance. This includes: employee assistance, work/life, and organizational consulting services; training and coaching of managers and employees; customized training programs to address identified workplace issues; wellness seminars and programs to improve the health and well-being of employees; long-term management and monitoring of substance abuse treatment; and, onsite critical incident service or crisis telephonic management. Reach now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AllOne Health under the name, “Reach EAP”.

“By joining the AllOne Health family, Reach will be able to leverage our innovative service offerings and state-of-the-art technology to grow and provide unmatched services to its existing and future customers,” noted Keith Wasley, President, AllOne Health.

Through this partnership, AllOne Health will continue to expand its Employee Assistance Program offerings nationwide, while maintaining a strong regional EAP value for its customer base.

“Customers will not see changes in services, pricing, or consultants managing accounts. Future new services added to the Reach EAP service offering will be optional or will be provided as part of the core EAP offering,” stated Angela Diver, Executive Director of Reach EAP.

About AllOne Health:

For more than 40 years, AllOne Health has been providing occupational health, employee assistance, and student assistance programs to customers in all 50 states and nearly 50 different countries around the globe. AllOne Health’s primary offices are located in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Virginia. AllOne Health intends to continue its growth organically and through a multi-faceted strategic acquisition strategy with the goal of becoming the most comprehensive and expansive workforce healthcare company in the United States. For more information about AllOne Health, please visit http://www.allonehealth.com.

Contact Information:

For additional information regarding this acquisition, please contact Corey D. O’Brien, AllOne Health’s Vice President for Legal Affairs & Strategy and Chief Strategy Officer at corey.obrien(at)allonehealth(dot)com.

[This transaction became effective on February 1, 2017.]