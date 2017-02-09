Logical Attendance Tracker 2.0 was redesigned from the ground up to meet the needs of users and enable the granularity in reporting that educators require.

Designed as a customizable module for the PowerSchool Student Information System, Logical Attendance Tracker 2.0 builds on its initial release with enhanced ease of use, performance and flexibility.

Logical Attendance Tracker 2.0 includes the ability for the administrator to create multiple templates for letters, including the ability to import a logo, directly within the module. Now you can run the reports and print the letters all in one place.

New, scalable architecture allows Computer Logic Group to update and support customers with consistency – and without the need for individual customizations.

With the ability to create multiple rule-sets at the school level, provide historical tracking of letters sent and create thresholds by term or by date; users can make the students a selection and maintain the consistency of PowerSchool functionality.

Live calculations dramatically increase performance and the ability to generate pdf reports, export to Excel or CSV formats, or print data.

Along with data management functions such as a table filter, pagination, and sorting, administrators can complete their required tasks quickly and easily.

Pricing is based on the number of schools in the district and promotional pricing is being offered through the month of February.

