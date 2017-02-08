CHASM is Manufacturing Carbon Nanotube Products

Signis Carbon Nanotube Products

Having completed acquisition of substantially all of the assets of SouthWest Nanotechnologies (SWeNT) in 2016, CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. has begun producing Few-wall and Single-wall Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) at its 18,000 sq. ft. manufacturing plant in Norman, Oklahoma. This expansion is being further supported by CHASM’s 12,500 sq. ft. facility in Canton, Massachusetts (near Boston), which serves as its headquarters and applications development center. Engineering and R&D resources are located in both Canton and Norman.

Thanks to the patented CoMoCAT™ technology the company has exclusively licensed from the University of Oklahoma, CHASM is able to produce high-quality CNTs at large-scale and low-cost. Beyond its manufacturing capabilities, CHASM specializes in the tailoring of its CNTs for target applications. CNTs available in a variety of forms, including powder, wet cake, dispersions, coating formulations, inks, coated or printed films, etc.

CHASM is marketing its CNT products under the brand Signis™, short for “insignis,” the Latin word meaning distinguished, remarkable and extraordinary. Among the many applications for this specialized line of CNT are transparent conductive films for touch screens, displays and solar panels; battery materials for use in smart phones, electric vehicles and home energy storage systems; carbon electronics materials enabling next-generation memory (e.g., NRAM) and the emerging printed / wearable electronics market; and membrane materials for affordable/scalable desalination and water purification.

“CHASM has been developing Carbon Nanotube materials and applications for more than 10 years. Our acquisition of the state-of-the-art factory in Norman (previously operated by SWeNT) positions CHASM as the leading supplier of high-quality Few-wall and Single-wall Carbon Nanotubes. We could not be more excited about the prospects for success that now exist for not only CHASM, but also our customers and collaboration partners." states David Arthur, CHASM CEO & Co-Founder.

CHASM’s Signis™ CNT products are available directly from the company, or thru Sigma Aldrich, a leading distributor of specialty materials to industrial and academic researchers around the world. More information about CHASM’s capabilities, products and services can be found at http://www.chasmtek.com.

Headquartered in Canton, MA, CHASM Advanced Materials develops and manufactures application-tailored products comprised of Carbon Nanotubes and other advanced materials, marketed under the Signis™ and AgeNT™ brand names. CHASM Advanced Materials is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CHASM Technologies, Inc. founded in 2005 as an advanced materials consulting and services company.