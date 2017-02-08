Experlogix Posts Record Growth in 2016

Our laser focus on building a world-class cloud CPQ experience, with best in class integration to market leading CRM and ERP platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, continues to pay off.

Experlogix, Inc., the global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, announced today another record breaking year of sales growth and industry accolades. During the past year, a wide range of new customers were added, spanning a broad spectrum of industries and sizes, from Fortune 500 to SMB. Revenue grew at a double digit rate, a pace which has been consistently maintained for the past 12 years.

“It has been a truly amazing year of high honors from industry leaders, innovative product development, and sustained strong demand for CPQ solutions in the market,” said Christian Stepien, President of Experlogix. “Our laser focus on building a world-class cloud CPQ experience, with best in class integration to market leading CRM and ERP platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, continues to pay off.”

In addition to strong revenue growth, Experlogix received awards and recognition from Microsoft and Gartner. Microsoft honored Experlogix as its 2016 Dynamics US ISV of the Year, crediting sales contribution, unparalleled cross-platform support, and extreme focus on customer satisfaction as reasons for our selection. Gartner acknowledged Experlogix in their October 2016 Market Guide for Configure, Price, Quote Application Suites.

Additional 2016 highlights include:



Release of Version 8.0, a major new product update featuring a sleek new modeling environment, unlimited levels of nested configurations, seamless integration with the new Dynamics 365 and Mobile Client platforms, exciting new UI and Rule capabilities, and much more.

The first CPQ Application certified on Microsoft’s AppSource marketplace

The only CPQ on Microsoft AppSource supporting both Dynamics 365 for Sales (CRM) and Dynamics 365 for Operations (ERP)

Announced first cloud-based CPQ for Dynamics AX 7 (Dynamics 365 for Operations)

83% new customer revenue growth with significant international demand

"In 2016 we worked in concert with Microsoft to secure major wins in multiple industries worldwide," says Scott Rich, Executive Director of Strategic Alliances, Experlogix. "We’re looking forward to another record shattering year of product innovation and growth in 2017, as customers and partners of Microsoft continue to turn to us with confidence to solve their complex CPQ requirements."

About Experlogix

Experlogix is a premier provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology, specializing in fully integrated quote and order automation solutions for Microsoft Dynamics and NetSuite. Experlogix delivers the scalability and flexibility needed to handle virtually any CPQ requirement at a low total cost of ownership. Hundreds of companies worldwide in a variety of industries rely on Experlogix, including Allegion, Analogic, Assa Abloy Hospitality, FEI Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Malibu Boats, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift, Nikon Instruments UK, Okuma America Corporation, Otis Elevator, Takeuchi, TelePacific Communications and Teradata. For more information, visit http://www.experlogix.com.