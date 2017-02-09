"Greg's extensive experience and understanding of both PowerSchool and the parochial school market will enhance Computer Logic Groups focus on the unique needs of those customers."

Computer Logic Group is pleased to announce the addition of Gregory Terry as Senior Account Manager.

Greg will be responsible for sales to the parochial schools in the United States as well as the Canadian market. In his new role he will be developing new business opportunities and partnering with high value customers to create customized solutions to the unique data management needs of parochial schools.

Greg is a well-known figure in the education technology industry with 18 years of experience in companies like PowerSchool, Pearson, MMS and itslearning. During the course of his career he has been able to successfully position PowerSchool as the most widely used SIS platform in dioceses across the country with notable wins in Oakland, Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Milwaukee and others.

"Greg's extensive experience and understanding of both PowerSchool and the parochial school market will enhance Computer Logic Groups focus on the unique needs of those customers." stated Robert Springer, President. " We look forward to our continued growth under his sales leadership."

Greg has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry partners. His strong winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement and enhance Computer Logic’s ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide quality, innovative products to the Student Information Systems marketplace.

Computer Logic Group Inc., which was founded in 1988, offers a wide variety of services and products exclusively for the education market. Computer Logic Group is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. For information about Computer Logic Group services, contact Robert Springer at (888) 466-5775 or visit us at ComputerLogicGroup.Com