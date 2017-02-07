Dr. Kenneth Pettine, founder of the Orthopedic Stem Cell Institute and a pioneer in the field of stem cell therapy was recently featured in Becker’s Spine Review where he dove into the use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) in regenerative medicine. Dr. Pettine has the only stem cell methods patent procedure in the nation and has served as a principle investigator for 15 FDA IDE studies that focused on non-fusion technology.

The article details the use of MSCs to treat orthopedic injuries. The use of MSCs to treat orthopedic injuries has been used in veterinary medicine for some time and has proven to be safe and efficacious in treating orthopedic and spine injuries in humans. Aren’t you as important as a dog or horse?

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), after their initial discovery in bone marrow, have been isolated and characterized from several adult and fetal tissues, including adipose (fat), dermis (skin), synovial fluid, periosteum, umbilical cord blood, placenta and amniotic fluid. MSCs are partially defined by their ability to differentiate into tissues including osteoblasts (bone cells), chondrocytes (cartilage cells), myocytes (muscle cells), and adipocytes (fat cells). It is believed that it is the many amazing positive functions the mesenchymal stem cell has when it stays a stem cell that is most important. It may be the most important cell type in your body! The MSC is very anti-inflammatory and signals other cells to maximize the function of your immune system. The MSC helps your body heal faster from injuries. It functions as the conductor of your bodies orchestra.

The very short, 30 minute procedure is performed as an outpatient procedure with either an IV sedation or local anesthetic. Dr. Pettine has published both one and two year follow up results that have shown tremendous success and a single injection of MSC’s into damaged areas of your body seems to be long lasting out to at least five years.

While he has seen positive results, Dr. Pettine says that the MSC therapy is not intended to replace surgery entirely. There are acute orthopedic injuries that are still best treated with surgery. But MSC injections can be a good treatment option for patients with chronic conditions such as arthritis in any of your joints and ongoing back or neck pain.

