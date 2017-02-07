Putting together a successful proximity marketing campaign requires careful planning and execution. From initial audience targeting to sorting through mountains of data to assess campaign results, the success or failure of a campaign is predicated on many factors.

With the amount of data available to marketers today, it is now more challenging than ever to to turn that data into actionable personalized information that will drive shoppers into stores. It’s easy for marketers to fall into the trap of spending a majority of their time strategizing how their omnichannel -- web, mobile and social -- campaigns will do during the flight of the campaign. The result is that they often fail to effectively analyze the data before hand and lay down the crucial groundwork to ensure that a campaign even has the wings and fuel to take off. Likewise, post-campaign sales lift studies and audience analytics - from ad spend analysis to what aisles your shopper’s walked the most - can set the playing field for future campaigns so you can save time, money, and be confident that your next campaign will soar.

Who: Giuseppe Calabrese, Senior Director of Strategic Accounts and Customer Success, ShopAdvisor, Anand Raman, VP Business Development, Mobee and Ryan Kanterman, Executive Director, Strategic Measurement Partnerships, NinthDecimal

ShopAdvisor, a leader in proximity marketing driven through product availability intelligence enables brands, retailers and agencies to determine where their products are at the onset of a campaign through a database of over 200,000 brick-and-mortar stores. Through rich contextualized shopper and location data derived from an ecosystem of appnet partners, we guide clients through each stage of the campaign and provide comprehensive sales lift studies to determine results.

NinthDecimal is the marketing platform powered by location data. It harnesses this data to build a precise understanding of consumers’ physical world behavior, activating this intelligence through audience targeting, measurement, insights and data licensing solutions. By filling the gap in understanding how consumers spend the majority of their time, NinthDecimal provides marketers a comprehensive new model of the customer journey for impactful engagement.

Mobee uses crowdsourcing to collect, organize and analyze in-store data at scale. Mobee quickly and easily deploys custom “Mobee Missions” to collect thousands of offline data points and photos via its mobile app, and delivers analytics and insights in real-time.

The webinar will cover:



The three phases of campaign from pre-campaign targeting, to inflight execution, to post-campaign analytics

Ways to integrate multiple solutions and platforms into your campaigns

Examples of how to plan, execute, and measure results so that you can be better prepared for future campaigns

Best practices for tackling variables and criteria before a campaign takes off

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 1.00 PM EDT

Where: GoTo Webinar - register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2549812925221541890

