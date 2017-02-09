We’re proud to be able to provide our customers with great financing to buy their home as well as peace of mind knowing that with Mortgage +Plus the personal investment in their home can be secure regardless of where life takes them.

First Heritage Mortgage today introduced Mortgage +Plus, an innovative mortgage product that protects a homebuyer’s down payment, available immediately on all applicable First Heritage mortgages. Mortgage +Plus will include +Plus down payment protection by ValueInsured embedded directly into buyers’ mortgages. With exclusivity in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, First Heritage Mortgage is the first mortgage lender to offer this protection to homebuyers in the region.

With Mortgage +Plus by First Heritage Mortgage, homebuyers may safeguard their down payment and buy with confidence. Even if they need to move and real estate market values are down when they sell, up to the full amount of their down payment may be covered and, if all program requirements are met, any potential loss would be reimbursed.

“At First Heritage Mortgage, our priority is to empower our customers to buy their dream homes. We’ve been seeing hesitations due to today’s transient lifestyle and uncertainty in the housing market,” said Alex Wish, President of First Heritage Mortgage. “To help our customers buy a home with confidence, we realized that the one thing we can do is assure them that their down payment can be protected. ValueInsured has created a truly innovative product and we’re thrilled to be the exclusive mortgage lender offering down payment protection in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

“Determined to provide security for today’s homebuyer, we created the first product that protects the homebuyer, the same way private mortgage insurance has been protecting the banks for years,” said Joe Melendez, CEO of ValueInsured. “First Heritage Mortgage has always been one of the best in mortgage financing services, which is why we’re excited to work with them on a next generation mortgage product that provides today’s modern homebuyer with the flexibility and mobility of renting, but with the freedom, pride and investment value of owning a home.”

Launching new sales and marketing campaigns to support loan officer, realtor and builder relationships, First Heritage Mortgage has also released a new website to support and address the needs of modern homebuyers and their agents. First Heritage Mortgage services the entire Mid-Atlantic region with offices in Fairfax, Charlottesville, Richmond and Woodbridge, Va; Bethesda and Prince Frederick, Md.; and Raleigh, N.C.

“While Americans want to own a home, many have been comfortably renting for the past 10 years because of the flexibility it’s provided them,” said Wish. “We’re proud to be able to provide our customers with great financing to buy their home as well as peace of mind knowing that with Mortgage +Plus the personal investment in their home can be secure regardless of where life takes them.”

To learn more about purchasing a home with Mortgage +Plus protection, and for details on program requirements, visit fhmtgplus.com.

NOTE: Coverage restrictions apply. Please refer to http://www.fhmtgplus.com/faq for important information and disclosures on Mortgage +Plus down payment protection coverage and how it works.

Mortgage +Plus by First Heritage Mortgage is distributed by PVI Agency, LLC. PVI Agency, LLC dba ValueInsured is a licensed agency in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is not affiliated with First Heritage Mortgage. Term and conditions of the insurance described herein as Mortgage +Plus, including pricing, are determined solely by the issuer of the coverage and not by First Heritage Mortgage. The description of Mortgage +Plus contained herein should not be considered as a solicitation no an offer to provide such insurance in any jurisdiction whatsoever where it would be unlawful to do so. Approval of a mortgage loan from First Heritage Mortgage will not be conditioned upon the obtaining Mortgage +Plus down payment protection.

About First Heritage Mortgage

First Heritage Mortgage, LLC was founded in 1996 to be the premier source of mortgage financing in the Washington, D.C. metro area. As one of the region’s largest privately owned mortgage companies, First Heritage is a direct lender, meaning every aspect of the mortgage process from start to finish in controlled in-house. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, First Heritage also has branch locations in Charlottesville, Richmond and Woodbridge, Virginia; Bethesda and Prince Frederick, Maryland; and Raleigh, North Carolina. From the outset, First Heritage’s blend of best in class service, combined with competitive rates and extensive products has won the confidence of the company’s referral partners and legions of satisfied borrowers. Learn more at http://www.fhmtg.com.

First Heritage Mortgage, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender • Company NMLS ID# 86548 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)

About ValueInsured

PVI Agency, LLC dba ValueInsured, is the only provider of down payment protection for modern homebuyers, giving them greater control, confidence and flexibility in a volatile real estate market – all for the cost of a lunch per month. Led by a team of professionals experienced in every part of the home buying process, ValueInsured’s +Plus down payment protection is easy, affordable and backed by one of the world’s largest re-insurance companies, with over $8 billion in capital http://www.valueinsured.com.