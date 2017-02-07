The LifeDojo platform and method are grounded in public health methods that get measurable population-level results, and now we’ll be bringing these valuable tools to millions of new people.

LifeDojo Inc., the leader in person-centered corporate health behavior change, announced the closing of their $5.1 million Series A financing in partnership with Sodexo Ventures, the strategic venture capital fund of Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services headquartered in Paris France, with participation from Launchpad Digital Health, GP Ventures, JD Investments and the Telluride Venture Fund. This is the first partnership of its kind in the corporate wellbeing industry. LifeDojo offers an employee-led health improvement platform and coaching solution that emphasizes employee choice, intrinsic motivation and holistic corporate wellbeing.

The company also announced today a unique partnership with Sodexo’s Benefits and Rewards Services activity and its subsidiary Inspirus, a globally-recognized leading provider of employee engagement and recognition services. The partnership will result in an industry-wide expansion of what employee engagement means, along with what is possible from a corporate wellbeing initiative. The funding gives LifeDojo the ability to dramatically expand its software platform, mobile app and coaching capabilities in order to better serve enterprises wishing to offer highly effective wellbeing and engagement programs that employees genuinely love.

“We are thrilled to announce not just the Series A funding, but an incredibly well-matched alliance of shared goals and values,” said Chris Cutter, Co-Founder and CEO of LifeDojo. “Sodexo genuinely cares about the quality of life of every one of the millions of employees it serves on a daily basis. We are proud that LifeDojo will be an integral part of engaging and improving the health of those employees in a uniquely empowering, incredibly effective way.”

Mia Mends, CEO of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services USA and Inspirus, said, “We are excited to join forces with LifeDojo to bring an improved workplace wellbeing coaching technology platform to our family of enterprise employee engagement solutions. The LifeDojo platform and method are grounded in public health methods that get measurable population-level results, and now we’ll be bringing these valuable tools to millions of new people. We’re both passionate, mission-driven companies and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

The corporate wellbeing and employee engagement sectors have experienced rapid growth in recent years, with the corporate wellbeing market alone estimated at $22 billion. LifeDojo has quickly become a leading player in a volatile and fragmented market due to its unique grassroots approach. The LifeDojo behavior change model is a sharp contrast to the direction pursued by many competing vendors due to its emphasis on employee choice, customized habit change paths, and technology-enabled live coaching.

Sodexo is one of the world's 20 largest multinational corporations, with 425,000 employees that represent 130 nationalities spread across 80 countries. Inspirus designs, implements and manages engagement and workforce recognition solutions.

About LifeDojo Inc.

Founded in 2013, LifeDojo is a human-centered platform that makes transformative life changes possible for employees everywhere. Supported by decades of public health research, the LifeDojo approach to employee-driven behavior change delivers lasting health improvement outcomes, high enrollment, and better engagement than traditional top-down wellness programs. Empowering employees leads to success: 45% of employees create new health habits that stick for 6+ months. LifeDojo is trusted by the world’s most successful companies in over 16 countries to inspire a genuine culture of wellbeing. Clients include Fortune 500 companies and high-tech high-growth companies around the world. To learn more, visit http://lifedojo.com.

About Inspirus

Employee engagement is a company’s most powerful lever for driving business, creating a best place to work, and contributing to a better world. That’s what Inspirus does every day as part of Sodexo’s Quality of Life Services offerings. Inspirus is a market leader in the recognition category, with an employee engagement platform that combines recognition with global rewards, well-being, learning, safety and engagement measurement. Inspirus helps market-leading companies across the globe motivate their employees through one point of interaction for everyone — employees, managers and administrators — continuing a decades-long mission to bring joy to work, one experience at a time. Visit us at http://www.inspirus.com.

About Sodexo

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business and financial model and its ability to continuously develop and to engage the commitment of its 425,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is a member of the CAC 40 and DJSI Indices.