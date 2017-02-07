"We have a national responsibility to ensure all Americans, regardless of their income level, have access to the broadband needed to achieve educational and economic prosperity."

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) opposes the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to revoke the status of nine companies participating in the Lifeline Broadband Provider (LBP) program, no longer allowing the companies to grant subsidized Internet to low-income consumers. The program, known as Lifeline, provides registered households with a $9.25-a-month credit, which can then be used to buy home Internet service.

LULAC expressed concern for the 13 million low-income Americans who do not have broadband service at home and are eligible to benefit from this program.

“We are alarmed by this unexpected announcement and urge the FCC to reverse its decision,” said Roger C. Rocha, Jr., LULAC National President. “Scaling back Lifeline broadband services directly challenges nationwide efforts to close the digital gap in our communities.”

Chairman Ajit Pai focused his policy agenda on closing the digital divide, particularly among seniors, minorities and the poor. He should be held accountable to fulfill this promise.

“We have a national responsibility to ensure all Americans, regardless of their income level, have access to the broadband needed to achieve educational and economic prosperity,” said Rocha.

LULAC is a proud champion for strengthening low-income Latino communities across the country, and taking strategic actions to close the digital gap is a key example. LULAC partners with top technology companies, institutions of higher learning and tech organizations to help foster and develop Latinos into the workforce of the future. These steps help students compete with their non-Hispanic counterparts and fast tracks Latinos into careers in the rapid-growing technology industry.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit http://www.lulac.org.