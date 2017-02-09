DeWys Manufacturing Inc. Celebrates 40th Anniversary

DeWys Manufacturing Inc., a West Michigan based metal solutions company, is delighted to announce that in 2017 they are celebrating 40 years in business! Their road to success has taken them on a journey of changes- from location and ownership to technological advancements and the development of DeWys University, their in-house training program. The company has grown to 160 team members.

Starting in 1977 in a little red barn producing fireplace inserts, DeWys Manufacturing is now a 90,000-sq. ft. contract manufacturer serving over 160 customers in more than 10 different industries. DeWys’ ‘Circle of Companies’ includes precision sheet metal, contract manufacturing, powder coating, machining, and product assembly. Providing all of these services allows DeWys to partner with their customers in every aspect of the production process from the initial design to a completely finished and assembled end product.

With the mission to provide solutions today that meet their customers’ requirements tomorrow, the company has been quick to adapt to changes in technology over the past decades and worked as a team to implement the new and upcoming trends. “I’ve always encouraged our innovation teams to be progressive, to try new things without the fear of failing forward,” said Jon DeWys, CEO of DeWys Manufacturing. “This mentality allowed us to stay afloat during the challenging economic recession from 2008-2013. During this time period many manufacturing companies experienced a decline in sales and some even closed their doors. Because we were diversified in our service offerings and customer base and have always invested in technology, we made it though and came out stronger than ever.”

Second to technology, DeWys’ top resources are their team members. The company realized that as a manufacturer in Michigan, they needed to create the talent required to keep up with their growth. In 2012, The DeWys University was born. “DeWys University has really allowed our business to grow. We’ve been able to build a team of motived, well-trained, and knowledgeable employees who are excited about their future with the company,” said Laura Elsner, Workforce Development Manager. “

While the company will take time to celebrate and acknowledge the major milestone achieved, they’re also looking forward to the future. “We take a lot of pride in hitting this 40 year mile stone. We know that we’ll never be finished finding new ways to innovate and we’re looking forward to the growth ahead of us,” said Jon DeWys.

DeWys (pronounced De-Wise) Manufacturing provides precision metal fabrication to a range of clients from commercial equipment, office furniture, medical supply, and many more. From its manufacturing facility in West Michigan, the company provides a wide range of metal production and assembly capabilities to more than 160 clients in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, and several other areas of the United States.

For additional information, visit dewysmfg.com or contact DeWys Mfg. at (616) 677-5281.