Propel Marketing & Design, Inc., a Boynton Beach based Marketing Agency, is presenting a new hands-on workshop entitled: Win Big with SEO for Small Businesses.

This class is designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs interested in creating an easy to execute SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy for their organization.

The exclusive workshop is taking place on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00AM.

Topics covered at this event include:



The basics of SEO

How to analyze current SEO efforts

How search engines like Google work

How to create a keyword strategy for success

How to write for the web

How to improve a company’s overall internet presence

How to increase website’s ranking on Google

How to use local business listings effectively for local SEO

The importance of social media, mobile, voice search, content marketing, and link building

How to speed website load time

During this workshop, Propel Marketing & Design will highlight some of the core elements to creating a SEO plan that truly works for all types of organization. This program is ideal for any business that is just getting started with SEO or currently running an active campaign.

To avoid missing out on this SEO class, it is suggested to register as soon as possible, as space is limited.

Registration details can be found at http://www.propelyourcompany.com/events.

About Propel Marketing & Design, Inc.

Propel Marketing & Design, Inc. is a full-service internet marketing agency, located in Boynton Beach, Florida, that specializes in SEO (Search Engine Optimization), social media, website design, email campaigns, search engine marketing, public relations, graphic design, and marketing workshops. Propel works with clients to create effective and unique marketing strategies to help raise their online profile and support their business objectives. For more information please visit http://www.propelyourcompany.com.

