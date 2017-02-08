The popular Film and Television stat, Rob Lowe, also hosts the popular public television series called "Informed." The show seeks to turn people's attention to some of the issues in society today by educating the viewers on various subjects. One of the newer episodes takes a look at the world of collegiate music education.

While most children take music classes growing up, it can be challenging to move up the ranks through private lessons into the world of conservatories. Those who have enough talent to pursue a career in music face a grueling practice schedule and they seek to refine their talents in the world of professional music. Collegiate music education is often a challenging institution filled with hours of practice, numerous classes that cover musical history, countless sheets of music theory, and a dedication to a certain lifestyle. Students who are able to endure this style of education often hone their skills and come out on the other side with awe-inspiring musical abilities that people associate with beautiful concert halls today. People who are interested in learning about collegiate music education will enjoy this episode.

Rob Lowe hosts "Informed," a public television program that is filmed in high-definition and meticulously reviewed for quality assurance prior to being broadcast to a national audience. The show has received Telly awards and accolades in recognition of its high production standards.