HALO Acquires Michael C. Fina Recognition

HALO Branded Solutions today announced the acquisition of Michael C. Fina Recognition, a third-generation leader in the recognition and incentives industry based in New York.

Marc Simon, HALO CEO, noted, "Michael C. Fina Recognition is one of the most reputable recognition companies globally, maintaining an experienced and success-driven management team. We plan to build the Michael C. Fina Recognition business through synergy--offering technology-driven employee recognition and incentive solutions to HALO clients through our account executives, and providing Michael C. Fina Recognition clients with competitive and creative promotional solutions."

For the past 50 years, Michael C. Fina Recognition has offered companies robust recognition, rewards, and incentive programs that drive engagement and deliver positive business outcomes. HALO was attracted to Michael C. Fina Recognition for the strength of their solutions, global service and market leadership.

Ashley Fina, President and CEO of Michael C. Fina Recognition noted, "We have spent many months working with the HALO team to identify areas of growth for both firms, relying on the expertise each brings to the table. Today is a big win for the clients of both HALO and Michael C. Fina Recognition."

HALO will maintain Michael C. Fina Recognition's New York office, administrative center and management team, including members of the Fina family. Simon concluded, "We are thrilled to partner with Michael C. Fina Recognition and utilize their expertise to help our clients offer their employees memorable experiences for their workplace achievements and milestones. We are confident we can grow both the employee incentive and recognition business and the promotional business by leveraging long-standing relationships with many of the top global brands."

