SignCast™ S300 Virtual Sign Unit Creative Safety Supply’s new SignCast™ systems make it possible to mark these types of floors using projected lines or images that cannot be damaged by vehicles, pedestrian traffic or general wear and tear.

In tough work environments, conventional floor marking methods such as floor tape, paint and signs may not be feasible long-term solutions. Creative Safety Supply’s new SignCast™ systems make it possible to mark these types of floors using projected lines or images that cannot be damaged by vehicles, pedestrian traffic or general wear and tear.

The SignCast™ S300 projects a bright, clear sign at distances of up to 50 feet. Users can select from popular signs such as stop signs or request a custom design. Common applications include highlighting intersections, crosswalks, electrical panels and emergency equipment.

The SignCast™ L100 uses a high-intensity laser to project green, red or blue lines. This unit makes it possible to mark the boundaries of walkways, aisles, traffic lanes or work areas in indoor or outdoor conditions.

Both units work in nearly all lighting conditions and come with a one-year manufacturer warranty. SignCast™ units are designed to be mounted near the ceiling.

Floor markings can serve many functions in the workplace including increasing awareness of safety procedures, calling attention to dangers, facilitating organization and helping people do their jobs better. In some cases, floor markings are also required by regulatory agencies such as OSHA. It’s advisable for businesses to keep up to date with these regulations and find floor marking solutions—virtual or conventional—that meet those requirements.

Those interested in virtual floor markings can learn more about SignCast™ units at the Creative Safety Supply website: https://www.creativesafetysupply.com/signcast-virtual-signs/

About Creative Safety Supply

Creative Safety Supply is a manufacturer and supplier of industrial safety and lean manufacturing products for the workplace. The company has worked with businesses of all sizes and in many industries to help create spaces that are safer, easier to navigate, and operate more efficiently. Creative Safety Supply’s LabelTac® industrial label printers and SafetyTac® floor marking tapes allow organizations to increase visual communication in their facilities without too much hassle or need for upkeep.