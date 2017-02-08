Beezy Inc., the premier enterprise collaboration solution for Office 365 and SharePoint, has appointed Joey Young to lead Business Development for the US, reporting to Susan Deeney, General Manager Americas.



Joey formerly held the role of Director of Enterprise Solution sales at Microsoft. He joins Beezy to deepen and broaden the company's relationships with Microsoft, and build out the partner channel. Beezy is already a Microsoft Gold Collaboration and Content partner, and this move is further evidence of the company's commitment to engaging with Microsoft at a strategic level to simplify, enhance and accelerate client adoption and consumption of Microsoft's cloud and SharePoint services.

Joey commented that “Beezy is known around the world for transforming the way people work by enabling a true collaborative workplace — I’m excited to join the team and help customers get the most out of their Office 365 and SharePoint investments. Enterprise collaboration is evolving quickly and Beezy is at the forefront of innovation and delivering on the promises of the digital workplace.”

“We are incredibly excited to have Joey joining our US organization. Beezy is experiencing unprecedented customer growth, and his addition adds depth and experience to an already established team," said Ritse Klink, COO of Beezy. "Beezy provides an Intelligent Workplace that helps our customers get more out of their Office 365 and SharePoint environments, whether on premises or in the cloud. With Joey focused on building strong, long-term relationships with Microsoft and our channel partners, we expect our growth to accelerate even faster."

Prior to Microsoft, Joey had a long leadership tenure at Dell in which he held Enterprise Sales, Sales Operations and Partner/Channel positions and successfully incubated several new business lines.

With strong sales and partnership growth in the US and Europe, Beezy will continue to extend its sales and marketing capability over the next year with several additional key hires.



About Beezy



Beezy is the premier enterprise collaboration solution for Office 365 and SharePoint, extending and improving the feature set for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. We are on a mission to transform the way people work and to help employees be more connected, innovative, and happy.



Beezy is used across various industries and at a global scale by some of the world’s largest organizations, such as Vodafone, Bank of England, BASF and the US Treasury. Beezy is a privately held software company headquartered in Silicon Valley.



Learn more at http://www.beezy.net or @FollowBeezy on Twitter