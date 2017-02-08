Since being founded in 2003 by Claudia and Azam Mirza, Akorbi’s revenues have soared an impressive 758% in the last three years.

The Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS) honored Akorbi with its prestigious Women Business Enterprise of the Year Award (over $5 million in revenue) on February 2 at its 2017 Parade of Stars Awards Gala. The event was held at the Embassy Suites in Frisco, Texas and was attended by hundreds of Dallas/Fort Worth-area entrepreneurs, as well as corporate and community leaders.

The event honored Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Sustaining (Corporate) Members who go above and beyond with their advocacy, volunteer and sponsorship efforts to ensure that women-owned businesses succeed. It also recognized the corporations and government agencies that provide Women’s Business Enterprises with growth opportunities.

Since being founded in 2003 by Claudia and Azam Mirza, Akorbi’s revenues have soared an impressive 758% in the last three years. The company plans to continue growing by expanding its translation and interpretation services, worldwide contact centers and learning services, as well as by launching new proprietary technology, which will revolutionize the translation and interpretation industries. The company also plans to continue hiring top industry talent and expanding its global workforce of more than 750 people.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award and are very grateful for the support we’ve received from the WBCS over the years,” said Claudia Mirza, CEO of Akorbi. “WBENC certification and WBCS membership have been instrumental in our growth due to the valuable relationships it’s helped us establish with corporate members and other business owners.”

About Akorbi

Akorbi offers global and multilingual business solutions in more than 170 languages to some of the largest companies in the world. The company offers a full range of language, localization and global marketing solutions, including: professional staffing, translation, interpretation, multilingual call centers, business process outsourcing, video remote technologies, sign language interpretation, alternate formats, transcription, eLearning and eDiscovery. The company holds several certifications including ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, EN 15038:2006 and M/WBE Certification. For more information, visit http://www.akorbi.com or call 1.877.4.AKORBI.

About WBCS

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, WBCS is dedicated to increasing mutually beneficial procurement opportunities between certified woman-owned businesses, corporations, businesses, government entities, institutions and other organizations. With more than 1,000 WBE members and nearly 100 Sustaining (Corporate) Members, WBCS is in its 21st year of providing national certification to women-owned businesses. To find out more about the WBCS, please visit http://www.wbcsouthwest.org. WBCS is a regional affiliate of the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) covering Oklahoma, north central Texas, Arkansas and New Mexico. Founded in 1997, WBENC has become a powerhouse organization for women entrepreneurs across the country.