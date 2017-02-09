Communications and marketing professionals are invited to attend PR News’ webinar, “Build a Brand Newsroom that Puts Your Organization into the Media Mix,” on February 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The 90-minute webinar will be led by:



Stephanie Chan, Editorial and Video Producer, Cisco

Erica Sackin, Director of Political Communications, Planned Parenthood

Margaret Magnarelli, Managing Editor of Content and Director of Marketing, Monster.com

Bart Verhulst, Co-founder and CCO, PressPage

Brand newsrooms allow organizations to take leadership roles in their industry by creating their own content. The media turns to these platforms for their stories, and customers and influencers for the shareable content. To learn how to build a dynamic brand newsroom that satisfies the needs of both journalists and customers register for PR News' webinar online here.

Brand Newsroom Webinar attendees will learn how to:



Use brand newsrooms as a distribution hub for company content

Engage audiences by seeding content through social, email and paid distribution

Create an editorial calendar to consistently develop fresh stories for journalists and customers

Create an online space that’s the definitive resource for company information and news

Build a team that can respond to real-time opportunities and news events

Create a measurement strategy to understand what content is effective

