Timber Block Homes Wins Fifth Award in One Year for Building System

One day wall assembly of a Timber Block Home “It is a great honor to be recognized by the authority in the housing industry for our innovative energy saving homes. We continue to strive to be the industry leader by elevating the bar for all,” -Parker McGee, Timber Block National Construction Manager

Timber Block recently won the 2017 NAHB Global Innovation Award for its R-36 patented home building technology, a panelized system that significantly exceeds building codes. This is the fifth award won by Timber Block in the last year for its revolutionary and ecological building systems.

Each year, the NAHB Global Innovation Award recognizes the most cutting-edge, advanced residential construction solution. The independent panel of judges selects finalists based on design, functionality, innovation and usefulness to the builder and consumer.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the authority in the housing industry for our innovative energy saving homes. We continue to strive to be the industry leader by elevating the bar for all,” says Parker McGee, National Construction Manager and the spokesperson for the Timber Block team who accepted the prestigious award.

Timber Block’s revolutionary and ecological R-36 patented engineered homes won the award because it pushes the industry benchmark to another level of performance. As some markets move to a mandatory R-30 insulation level, the R-36 insulated wall was developed to stay ahead of the curve. It provides homeowners with a superior level of comfort and savings on energy bills.

‘’Dealers and builders benefit from our custom wood homes in so many ways. The environmentally friendly panelized system utilizes true stacked construction method to provide superior strength to the structure; best of all, wall assembly is done in less than one day on the job site saving time and money,” says Mario Ferron, Business Development Director at Timber Block, who focuses on technology to support and grow his network across North America. “Adding to the benefits, the tight thermal envelope results in a highly efficient home, so homeowners see the added savings in their heating and cooling energy bills.’’

All patented Timber Block homes are fully customizable, allowing homeowners, dealers and builders to choose custom interiors, architecture and more. The state-of-the-art, environmentally responsible technology and cost-effective building method solidifies Timber Block’s leadership position in the home construction industry.

In addition to receiving the Global Innovation Award, Timber Block received three NAHB Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence and a Domus Award, for the quality of their home construction.

About Timber Block: With more than 30 years of residential construction experience, Timber Block’s team of professionals offer a product unmatched in custom residential construction making for a sound investment for homeowners. With the 15-year warranty on finishes, Timber Block, now brings peace of mind to these same homeowners.

Working with a selected plan from their extensive library or custom floor plans, the team at Timber Block collaborates with its customers, builders, developers and homeowners, to maximize their vision and investment. Timber Block converts dreams into reality through a network of local builders across North America.

Timber Block is an active member of the National Association of Home Builders, Buildings Systems Council and U.S. Green Building Council.