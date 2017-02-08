“The security of our clients’ data is of the highest importance to CDS,” Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS.

Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leader in eDiscovery, announced today that the company has successfully completed the Type 2 SOC 2 examination, further demonstrating its commitment to data security. This evaluation of CDS’ electronic discovery hosting services audited the principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The SOC 2 examination was conducted by independent third party auditor Schellman & Company, Inc. and covered the period from July 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016.

The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination marks an enhancement over CDS’ previous SOC 1 reporting standard. While SOC 1 standards apply to an organization’s controls that effect financial reporting, SOC 2 standards apply to compliance or operations at a service provider organization. This report attests to the controls at CDS that are specifically relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality, three of the five Trust Services principles outlined by the AICPA:



Security - The system is protected against unauthorized access, use, or modification.

Availability - The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Confidentiality - Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

“The security of our clients’ data is of the highest importance to CDS,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS. “We will continue to pursue the most stringent security certifications and examinations available in order to ensure that we have the right processes, procedures, and technology to provide the best security for the data with which we are entrusted.”

