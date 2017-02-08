Party Rims Eliminates the Hassle When Hosting an Event

For the jubilant times of your life!

Party Rims, of Rancho Dominguez, California, announced their Pre-rimmed Cups are now available on-line at the Party Rims website, Amazon, and soon will be available at major retailers. The tasty pre-rimmed cups eliminate the tiresome glass rim bottleneck of coating the rim with salt or other flavors and, of course, the after party cleanup woes. Designed to make entertaining simple and easy while removing the drudgery of work, Party Rims allows you to enjoy your party-- rather than work at your party.

Produced in Rancho Dominguez California, Party Rims are pre-rimmed cups, with tasty Lime or Strawberry flavors, ready to use with your favorite beverage. Simply put ice in the cup, add your beverage, pour, serve--- and enjoy! Can’t be more convenient.

According to Party Rims, the idea for Party Rims came up to reduce the bottleneck issue of rimming the glasses, and the cleanup mess. The pre-rimmed cups allowed shared recipes, pitchers of beverages, no delays, and especially, no cleanup.

The Party Rims cups saves time in preparing guests’ beverages because the tasty flavoring are conveniently already on the pre-rimmed cups. The flavor can be savored multiple times while having two or three different drinks being enjoyed from the same cup. Just stack them out and start the party. Afterwards there is no washing dishes with these disposable cups-- they are recyclable. Simply discard them into the recycle bin. Party Rims cups are fun, for all occasions, whether large or small, and best of all totally convenient.

Party Rims cups are for adults and kids too. Great recipe suggestions are on the Party Rims website, and guests will enjoy sipping and swapping their favorite drink mixes.

Party Rims didn’t want to have the kids miss out on the fun, so some fun recipes for beverages suitable for kids is included using their tasty strawberry flavored rimmed cups. Watch them enjoy the party using the plastic unbreakable and disposable cups.

Best yet, for 2017 new flavors for Party Rims are coming. Colored sprinkle cups are set for debut this spring, with spicy and chocolate soon to follow. So be prepared to celebrate the jubilant times of your life with work free delightful Party Rims cups.

Party Rims is manufactured in Rancho Dominguez, California, with all products sourced and produced in the USA. Party Rims is an environmental friendly company committed to clean, sustainable and recyclable products. Go to http://www.partyrims.com for more information or for purchasing on-line.