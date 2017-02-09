ARS/Rescue Rooter Donates 2650 Garment Items to Dress for Success®

American Residential Services (ARS), a Memphis, Tenn. based, privately-held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, donated 2650 clothing items to Dress for Success® due to a generous donation from ARS employee Frank Lamitina and his wife Marina.

Marina Lamitina discovered she had Stage Four Lymphoma cancer while she and Frank were living in Florida, where she owned a clothing boutique called Queen Grace. When the couple relocated to New Jersey so that Marina could receive treatment, they put her store’s retail into storage. Shortly after, Frank took a position at A.J. Perri, an ARS network provider in New Jersey. When ARS held a dress drive, Frank knew what to do with all of their stored merchandise. He and Marina turned over the garments to the ARS Corporate Office, who facilitated the donation to Dress for Success.

Dress for Success affiliates in the following areas received merchandise from the donation: Fort Myers, FL; Lantana, FL; Winter Park, FL; Miami, FL; Tampa, FL; and Jersey City, NJ. The garments include wrap dresses and women’s separates that range in size and are work-appropriate. The donation retail value is approximately $285,000 worth of merchandise.

“ARS is passionate about giving back to the community, and we are honored to assist women in empowering themselves professionally,” says Chris Mellon, SVP and CMO of ARS/Rescue Rooter. “We are also fortunate to have people like the Lamitinas in our ARS family who are committed to serving others.”

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES: Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 22 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. The ARS network features industry-leading brands including, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy’s Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Dot, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Conway Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Green Star Home Services, McCarthy Services, Rescue Rooter/ Proserv, Rescue Rooter, RighTime Home Services, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. United by Exceptional Service®, the ARS / Rescue Rooter Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists, who have undergone rigorous drug testing and criminal background checks. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest standards of quality, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed.

About Dress for Success: Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to 145 cities in 23 countries. To date, Dress for Success has helped more than 1,000,000 women work towards self-sufficiency. Visit http://www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.