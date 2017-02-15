Savannah Dental Solutions

Obstructive sleep apnea, sometimes known as OSA or simply sleep apnea, is surprisingly common, affecting as many as 30 million adults in the United States. This condition causes sufferers to stop breathing for short periods during the night, and often recurs numerous times throughout each night. It increases the risk for other chronic conditions, and can even cause sudden death. For February, Savannah Dental Solutions is offering a complimentary sleep apnea consultation.

Common Symptoms

Snoring is actually one of the most common symptoms of sleep apnea, yet because snoring can also be caused by everything from allergies to the common cold, it is not a definitive symptom on its own. Other common symptoms of sleep apnea include noticeable pauses in breathing during sleep, nighttime teeth grinding, and unusual daytime fatigue. These may be almost unnoticeable or chalked up to other factors. In bad cases, though, some people report being unable to stay awake during the day, or waking from sleep feeling like they are drowning.

Sleep Apnea Diagnosis

The only definitive way to diagnose sleep apnea is with a sleep study. These are typically conducted in medical sleep labs, where patients arrive in the late evening and spend the night. They are hooked up to various devices including electrodes and an EKG monitor, and go to sleep in a hospital bed. In the early morning, a tech will awaken them, disconnect the monitoring equipment, and send them to the lab’s facilities for morning hygiene. Their doctor or dentist then receives a report in a few days.

In some cases, patients are able to skip the lab and perform their own sleep test in the comfort of their own homes. In this case, they receive a small, portable monitoring system. All they have to do is connect the monitoring devices as instructed before going to bed and remove them in the morning. Patients might be asked to monitor their sleep for one, two, or three nights. Then they simply return the device, receive their results, and share them with their doctor or dentist.

Treating Sleep Apnea

The traditional treatment for sleep apnea is a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine, which prevents the airway from collapsing during sleep. Although results are usually good, many people dislike the bulky equipment, while others struggle to breathe out normally against the pressure of the machine.

Other designs address these issues, but many people prefer the sleep apnea mouth guard. This sleek and simple apparatus looks similar to a football player’s mouth guard. It is designed to hold the jaw and mouth in alignment overnight to prevent airway collapse. Only a doctor or dentist can determine which treatment is right for each patient.

