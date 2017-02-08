By adding new rentals in more than 500 cities around the world HomeAway now offers more than two million places to stay.

Today HomeAway®, the world leader in vacation rentals, announces the addition of more than 800,000 places to stay in destinations all over the world, thanks to the company’s integration of more than 40,000 vacation rental listings from its parent company Expedia. The addition of Expedia vacation rentals fulfills HomeAway’s growing traveler demand for urban markets such as Boston and Lisbon, and new countries such as Fiji, South Africa and Vietnam.

Most of the additional rentals* are professionally managed and all can be booked online, instantly providing travelers with a reservation confirmation.

“By adding new rentals in more than 500 cities around the world we now offer more than two million places to stay and have improved our ability to help families and groups find the perfect accommodation in the destination they most want to visit,” said John Kim, HomeAway president.

Many of the additional rentals are condos, residential units within hotels and resorts that provide the space and privacy of a whole home that HomeAway travelers prefer. In some cases, the rentals are located in the same building with similar or identical floorplans. Those will appear in HomeAway search results as a single listing marked with a ‘multiple rentals’ badge, indicating to travelers that there are more rentals like the one they see available for rent.

With HomeAway’s 1.2 million online bookable listings**, there are now more than two million places to stay that can be booked online. Of those, one million are instantly bookable with no wait for confirmation. Owners and property managers will otherwise confirm travelers’ online booking requests within 24 hours.

“Having more than one million instantly bookable rentals will ensure travelers are even more satisfied with their overall experience. Our data shows that travelers who receive an immediate confirmation are more likely to book again and recommend HomeAway to friends and family,” added Kim.



Rentals are defined as any place to stay, except traditional hotel accommodations, available through HomeAway’s sites

** Listings are defined as search results on HomeAway’s sites. Some listings may feature more than one rental.

