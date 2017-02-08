The Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit will be held in Dallas March 28-30 and London July 18-20. Early bird registration ends on February 17. Franchisers around the world — not just those based in the U.S. — need information and insights, so we felt compelled to offer two events this year so more people could learn as much as possible.

Franchising is one of the fastest ways to grow a restaurant brand, but it’s no easy task. To help operators avoid common pitfalls and to learn about the new technology now available to help restaurateurs succeed, Networld Media Group is hosting two events focusing on franchise growth and innovation.

The Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit — Dallas is March 28-30, and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit — London is July 18-20.

"Franchisors around the world — not just those based in the U.S. — need information and insights, so we felt compelled to offer two events this year so more people could learn as much as possible," said Cherryh Cansler, host of the summit, and Director of Editorial of Networld Media Group, publisher of restaurant industry websites Fast Casual, QSRweb and Pizza Marketplace.

The annual summits, which explore how restaurant franchisees can leverage innovation as a catalyst for expansion, brings together C-level executives from around the world to share growth and innovation strategies.

"Attendees will learn from some of the world's most successful restaurateurs, who will discuss progressive ways to build their businesses that have helped them attract both investors and customers," Cansler said. "They'll also have the opportunity to socialize with one another at several events we've planned. We call it, 'partying with a purpose,'" she said.

Learning from the best

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches founder Jeff Sinelli will headline the Dallas Summit, along with Nick Sarillo, Founder and CEO of Nick’s Pizza & Pub.

Other Dallas speakers include:



Natalie Anderson Liu, Vice President, Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Liz Bazner, Digital Manager, A&W Restaurants

Michael Berger, Founding Partner, Elevation Burger and Pupatella

Kimberly Brastad, Director, Global Curriculum/Training, Dairy Queen

Jennifer Chasteen, Senior Director of Brand and Product Strategy, Church's Chicken

Bo Davis, Chief Operating Officer, US Beef (Arby's)

Travis Edmondson, VP Franchise Sales and Development, Marco’s Pizza

Rafik Farouk, VP, Franchise Development and Operations, Consolidated Restaurant Operations

Tom Gordon, CEO and Founder, Slim Chickens

Josh Kern, CMO, T-Bird Restaurant Group

Lee Killingsworth, Director of Media & Retail, Coyote Ugly Saloon

Kevin King, Chief Development Officer, Smoothie King

Sharon Koval, Digital Marketing Manager, Pei Wei

Sheri Miksa, President & CEO, Mazzio’s LLC

Scott Mortier, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Froots, Gyroville, Tikiz Shaved Ice & Ice Cream, Miami Grill

Peter Ortiz, Vice President of Franchise Sales, Schlotzsky's

Bruce Schroder, President, Moe's Southwest Grill

Bobby Shaw, CEO, Salad and Go

James Vitrano, General Counsel and Vice President of Franchise Development and Operations, Ruby Tuesday

Why Europe

The restaurant business in the UK will increase by more than 10 billion pounds over the next few years, which is one reason Cansler, who tapped Carl Reader to keynote the event at London’s Grange City Hotel, said the event is happening in Europe.

"One of the biggest challenges in franchising — not just in the restaurant space — is what we don’t say about franchising," said Reader, the author of The Franchising Handbook: How to Choose, Start and Run a Successful Franchise and The Startup Coach. "There’s a presumption of knowledge and experience, and often franchisees and franchisors end up talking a different language. When I was growing up, I was taught not to talk about religion, politics or sex in polite company. My keynote will be comparing franchising to these three areas, and clearly going against what my parents told me."

In addition, keynotes will also be delivered by Carl Howard, President and CEO of Fazoli’s and Justin Livingston, Vice President of Development of Coyote Ugly Saloon.

Other London speakers include:



Mario C. Bauer, CEO, Vapiano Franchising International

Kit Brinkley, Director, World Franchising Associates

Brian Duckett, Chairman, The Franchising Centre

Eric Ersher, CEO, Zoup!

Rafik Farouk, VP, Franchise Development and Operations, Consolidated Restaurant Operations

Elizabeth Friend, Consumer Foodservice Strategy Analyst, Euromonitor

Andrew Gruel, CEO and Founder, Slapfish

Stacey Kane, CMO, East Coast Wings

Tommi Tervanen, CEO, Koti Pizza Group

James Walker, President, Operations and Development, Johnny Rockets

Manitowoc is the platinum sponsor of both events. Click here to learn how to become a sponsor.

Register here for the Dallas event and here for the London summit.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the mobile, self-service, digital signage, retail, food service and financial services industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, VirtualCurrencyToday.com, QSRweb.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com and ChurchCentral.com. Networld event properties include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, Interactive Customer Experience Summit, Bank Customer Experience Summit and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Networld also operates the ICX Association. Its newest offering, Networld Press, provides clients with an all-in-one website solution featuring custom website design and ongoing editorial, content strategy and website updates.