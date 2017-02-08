Castle Joins North American Title Co.’s Louisville, Colo., Office

Mary-Frances Castle, NATC Business Development Manager Mary-Frances embodies the NATC commitment to adding value to the customer experience through education and training.

North American Title Co. (NATC) announced that Mary-Frances Castle has joined the company’s Louisville, Colorado, branch as business development manager. She brings more than two decades of title experience to her position.

“Mary-Frances has been an incredible resource to the real estate community throughout her career,” said Devin Storms, NATC Vice President, Metro Area Manager. “She embodies the NATC commitment to adding value to the customer experience through education and training. In addition, she generously shares her wisdom and expertise to help customers grow their business.”

Castle began her career in the title insurance industry in 1995 in Summit County, where she was head of business development for a title company. Over the past several years, she was in business development for two Boulder-based title companies. She is an active member in the Boulder Area Realtors Association, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce and the Boulder Rotary Club. She is also a volunteer for several area organizations, including Yard Busters, Junior Achievement and the Boulder County schools.

“The vibrant real estate market throughout Boulder County makes this work endlessly exciting and challenging,” Castle said. “Having the backing of the experienced and talented staff at North American Title will be invaluable, as we work to assist our customers and ease the pathway to homeownership for their clients.”

Castle earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi. She will be located at the NATC Louisville Branch at 357 S. McCaslin Blvd., Suite 200, Louisville, CO 80027 and can be reached at mcastle(at)nat.com or phone number (303) 926-4988.

About North American Title

With well over 1,000 associates and a vast network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported annual net revenues in fiscal 2015 of $229 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $14.4 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2015). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 19 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com