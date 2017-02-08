“We are excited to welcome ICMAD members onto our network to help their products get discovered by our retail and influencer customers,” says Ben Zifkin, Founder and CEO of Hubba.

The Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors association, (ICMAD), has partnered with Hubba to provide their members with a new way to connect with retailers and influencers.

The cosmetic and personal care industry is highly competitive and brands constantly contend with the challenge of getting their products in front of the right retailers. With access to the Hubba platform, ICMAD members have new opportunities to meet and build relationships with buyers looking to expand their product offerings to customers. As part of the initiative, Hubba and ICMAD will also offer a Spotlight program on the Hubba network to stimulate additional activity within the industry vertical.

“In under two years, Hubba has become the dominant player in product discovery and has transformed the way large and small brands connect with retailers and influencers,” says Ben Zifkin, Founder and CEO of Hubba. “We are excited to welcome ICMAD members onto our network to help their products get discovered by our retail and influencer customers.”

Hubba is the world’s fastest growing business discovery network connecting over 40,000 brands, retailers, and influencers looking to extend their reach and grow their businesses. While retail buyers are familiar with many major brands in personal care and beauty, Hubba introduces them to the thousands of independent niche products and brands they may otherwise not have known about.

“ICMAD is on the leading edge in developing opportunities for our membership, partnering with Hubba is the natural next step in our offerings,” states Pam Busiek, CEO and President of ICMAD. “We are delighted to have Hubba as our newest partner.”

ICMAD is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to providing programs and services to more than 700 innovative cosmetic companies. Both product developers and retailers in the cosmetic industry are facing new challenges to keep up with the changes in trends, the evolving purchasing habits of customers, and how to keep up with the accelerated pace of change in the industry. With access to the Hubba platform, ICMAD will be able to add to the current set of tools and programs already available to members to help enhance their online presence and gain necessary exposure to continue to grow their business. Likewise, Hubba’s personal care and beauty brands and retailers will be able to engage with ICMAD services and its brands.

About Hubba

Hubba is the leading business network designed to help brands and retailers connect on opportunities to grow their business. The platform provides powerful tools for retailers to discover new products from some of the world’s most innovative and creative brands, and opens new avenues for product creators to expand their reach and build partnerships with retailers across the globe and over multiple categories.

About ICMAD

ICMAD, the Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors, has been the voice of independent cosmetic companies around the world since 1974. Offering innovative business tools, timely publications, educational programs, networking opportunities, and key advocacy support, ICMAD provides invaluable guidance and support for all facets of the independent cosmetic industry. Stay on top of the latest regulations and events with ICMAD and connect on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ICMADTalks), Twitter (@ICMADTalks), and online at http://www.icmad.org.