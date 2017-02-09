Arthur Grant, an educator, social and education activist, educated researcher, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “DEVEN: The Seventh Star”: a vibrantly crafted work that takes the reader on an adventure through time and space. Follow along as Deven uses his new super-powers to battle evil and fight his way through exotic and dangerous lands.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Arthur Grant’s spellbinding work follows Deven, a small-town Dakota kid, as he discovers a universal secret that he inherits on his thirteenth birthday, and Deven’s quiet world is about to get dramatically rocked.

This inheritance includes extraordinary, one-of-a-kind powers and will make him the most unique individual alive anywhere in the universe. He will be thrust into a hidden universal battle that has been taking place since the origin of our being. He will need to learn very quickly how to use his powers to fight a very powerful dark force. Can Deven live up to the new expectations that have been placed on his shoulders? Open your minds and get ready to embark with Deven and his friends Jordy and Miya on this globe-trotting, high-octane ride filled with exotic worlds, explosive action, plot twist, romance, and side-cracking humor.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase“DEVEN: The Seventh Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

