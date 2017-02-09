CONTACT:

Lorraine Golden

MTI Digital

305.532.7177

305.672.9082 Fax

Lgolden(at)mtimusic(dot)com

http://www.mtimusic.com

Ashley Stewart Selects MTI Digital to Provide a Custom In-Store Background Music and Message Program for its Stores.

Fashion retailer is able to reach diverse customer base with several unique music formats.

Ashley Stewart, Inc. the leading social commerce fashion brand, has chosen MTI Digital to design and install a custom in-store music and message program for its fashion forward stores.

“We are so pleased with the programming that MTI created for Ashley Stewart” said John Hickey, Director of IT Services, “We started to get compliments from our customers about the music as soon as it was installed”.

“MTI is honored to be able to work with Ashley Stewart on their in-store experience”, commented Bradley Golden, president of MTI Digital. “Their commitment to exceptional music to supplement the Ashley Stewart retail environment and the Ashley Stewart brand has made this project one of the most rewarding for MTI,” Golden said.

Ashley Stewart is a privately held company that is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ. It operates 89 stores in 22 states and specializes in stylish clothes, accessories and shoes for plus size women. The company’s website at http://www.ashleystewart.com offers another opportunity for customers to purchase from Ashley Stewart. The company boasts some of the most socially engaged customers in the world.

MTI Digital has been in business for over 28 years and operates offices in Detroit and Miami. The company provides in-store music and messages to retailers in addition to digital signage and sound system design and installation. MTI is certified by WBENC as a woman owned business. The company’s website can be found at http://www.mtimusic.com

--END-