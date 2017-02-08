Richard's unique talent will play an integral role as we continue to evolve our qualitative offerings and on-the-ground global experience.

Phoenix Marketing International (PMI), a premier global marketing research and consulting firm, today announced that Richard Frazita has joined as Executive Vice President and Client Advisor.

With over 25 years in the industry, Richard specializes in strategy-driven research in the areas of consumer decision making, the motivations which drive needs, branding, positioning, portfolio management, customer experience, and more.

“Phoenix is in rapid growth mode and we are privileged to be adding another exceptionally talented individual to our organization,” says Steve Wolf, Chief Client and Marketing Officer. “Richard’s unique talent will play an integral role as we continue to evolve our qualitative offerings and on-the-ground global experience.

“Innovation and client focus are what drew me to Phoenix,” adds Frazita. “It just seems logical to become aligned with people who are very much like me – and to work in a place where client engagement is maximized in the company’s culture.”

Rich’s expertise, guidance and direction has helped bring success to a number of the world’s largest companies in the Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Personal & Skin Care, Baby Care, Travel & Leisure, Apparel, Automotive, Shopper, Network Marketing/Direct Sales, Technology of all types, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment/Media, General Nutrition and Pharmaceutical industries, to name a few.

Most recently Mr. Frazita has held important senior roles in several global marketing research firms. Prior to that he was an SVP in a technology consulting firm, and also held positions at Cablevision and MTV Networks earlier in his career.