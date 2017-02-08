An F-16 Falcon performs an air show routine at Nellis AFB near Las Vegas. We’re now able to offer one of the most comprehensive F-16 service and support programs in the industry

AeroWorx announced today that it entered into a four-year maintenance, repair and overhaul licensing agreement for F-16 motors and generators with UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

With over 4,500 F-16s built to date, AeroWorx expects demand to be high for its newly licensed services.

“Agreements like this are driven by the needs of our customers,” said AeroWorx President Gary Furlong. “We’re now able to offer one of the most comprehensive F-16 service and support programs in the industry.”

The agreement complements and builds upon other OEM agreements including AeroWorx’s existing approval as a Lockheed Martin Hologram Products Approved F-16 & C-130 Repair Center. AeroWorx services for the F-16 include customized service and support programs, system and component testing and overhaul, aircraft on ground (AOG) support, exchange units and service and support for a wide range of systems and components throughout the aircraft.

AeroWorx offers its services at its 40,000 square foot Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved facility in Torrance, Calif. Interested customers should call (310) 891-0300, or visit the company online at aero-worx.com.

About AeroWorx: AeroWorx is an FAA and EASA 145 authorized repair station, with dual release authorization as an unlimited class I, II and III accessory repair station. Founded in 1998 under the name Aero Pneudraulics, the company operates out of a 40,000 square foot facility in Torrance, Calif. AeroWorx is the aviation industry’s leading provider of pneumatic, hydraulic, electromechanical and fuel system repair and overhaul services.

Focused on meeting the needs of the domestic and international aviation community, the company supports commercial fleets, military aircraft, rotorcraft and regional fleets with a wide range of repair and overhaul solutions.