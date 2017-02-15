FirstService Residential Announces New Partnership with Comcast

FirstService Residential, Florida’s premier property management company, and Comcast have entered into a strategic partnership agreement that offers residents of FirstService Residential communities unprecedented value for their digital video and Internet needs. The program will pilot in the South Florida tri-county area in 2017 and be rolled out to the rest of the state afterward.

“As the industry leader, we are always looking for innovative ways to improve our clients’ quality of life and the level of services we are able to provide,” said David Diestel, regional president, South, of FirstService Residential. “Comcast, an industry leader, offers the latest telecommunications technology, and we are thrilled to offer this exclusive value and exceptional service to our residents.”

Under this new partnership, associations of 75 units or more will have two programs from which to choose, both of which include the latest in digital services, high-speed Internet access and the market-leading Xfinity X1 platform: a bulk program or a marketing program.

Associations which choose the bulk program can expect to save more than 60% off retail rates and 20% off similarly negotiated rates, while also enjoying a higher service level that is much more competitive than what is typically available in the market.

“Comcast is so excited to partner with FirstService Residential and bring residents the future of entertainment,” said Rafael Visbal, vice president, commercial development for Comcast Florida. “At Comcast, we’re driven to create the best entertainment and online experiences for FirstService Residential’s residents—from X1, the most complete way to access entertainment on any screen, to the fastest in-home Wi-Fi, and more. Our commitment is to give residents access to an entertainment experience like no other with the best in TV, Internet, voice and home security.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.