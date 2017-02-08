Discovery Health Partners Launches New Website

Discovery Health Partners Logo

Discovery Health Partners, a leader in payment integrity software and solutions, today announced an updated and expanded web presence with the launch of a new website.

The website, which can be found at http://www.discoveryhealthpartners.com, features a clean, uncluttered interface that helps users easily find information about the company, solutions, and team. The site also uses a responsive design that enhances the user experience no matter the device they use to view it. The website features a variety of valuable content from white papers and blog postings to videos and news announcements.

“Our website has always been a destination for insights about the payment integrity industry and details about our offering,” said Diann Bilderback, Chief Marketing Officer. “Now, with an updated interface, messaging, look and feel, our web presence better showcases our industry-leading solutions."

The new website will be updated regularly with company, solution, and industry information. Visitors are encouraged to explore, visit regularly, and download information on all of Discovery’s offerings.

About Discovery Health Partners

Discovery Health Partners, a division of LaunchPoint, offers payment integrity and risk management solutions that help health payers improve revenue, avoid costs, and influence member well-being. We offer a unique combination of deep healthcare expertise and analytics-powered technology solutions to help our clients improve operational efficiency, achieve financial integrity, and generate measurable results. More information is available at http://www.discoveryhealthpartners.com.