CoreHealth Technologies Inc. has been awarded the 2016 Global Corporate Excellence Award by Business Worldwide Magazine for their wellness technology - an all-in-one corporate wellness platform used by wellness providers around the world.

This award recognizes and rewards the most respected companies and their C-suite executives across global industries. CoreHealth is the #1 all-in-one corporate wellness platform for more than 2 million employees worldwide.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2016 Global Corporate Excellence Award. As a wellness technology company, we have spent the last 13 years listening carefully to what wellness providers need in a platform and delivering on these needs. Our platform complies with global privacy laws, can accommodate any language, easily integrates with third-party systems and offers incredible flexibility. It's fantastic to receive this global exposure as it's apparent to us from the interest we are receiving that workplace wellness is finally getting the attention it deserves from countries around the world," says Anne Marie Kirby, CEO and Health Revolutionary of CoreHealth Technologies.

CORPORATE WELLNESS PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

CoreHealth's wellness platform gives customers complete control over how they develop and deliver wellness programs - all in one central platform. These programs can include health assessments, biometric management, health articles and education, wellness challenges, self-help programs, health coaching, incentives, surveys, social collaboration — and more.

CoreHealth tends to fly under the radar since customer’s re-brand their portals to suit their needs. As a result, the platform is often the secret sauce for many wellness providers including: corporate wellness companies, employee assistance providers, insurers and their wellness divisions, human resources consulting firms, health coaching companies and group benefits brokers.

AWARD WINNING WELLNESS TECHNOLOGY

This award is the latest in a string of recent awards including:



The Silicon Review magazine selected CoreHealth Technologies as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Tech companies for 2016 in their December 2016 issue.

CoreHealth was awarded the 2016 EmTech Award for Most Outstanding Corporate Wellness Platform by Corporate LiveWire in November 2016.

CoreHealth was named Best Corporate Wellness Platform by Corporate Vision Magazine in September 2016.

TECHNOLOGY POWERS WELLNESS PROGRAMS AROUND THE GLOBE

CoreHealth currently partners with leading wellness providers around the world including North America, Spain, Israel, Norway, UK, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand and Bermuda. With a 99% customer renewal rate, they are committed to giving corporate wellness providers the most flexible, all-in-one corporate wellness platform in the industry.

ABOUT COREHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is the leading corporate wellness platform trusted by more than 1000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. At CoreHealth, we believe that developing the best employee wellness programs is all about giving wellness companies the right code, design and access to the latest innovations. With the most customization, integrations and reliability of any software in its class, CoreHealth’s powerful platform lets users focus on growing great companies. For more information, visit the CoreHealth website or watch this video.