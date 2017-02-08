We’re grateful for this opportunity to continue supporting The Last Well and to help them save lives. It’s easy for a vendor just to think about generating revenue when it comes to HIMSS, but our focus is on paying forward the blessings we’ve been given .

Access today announced that it will donate money to The Last Well on behalf of customers who visit the company’s booth at the HIMSS17 Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Fla., February 19-23. These funds will enable the nonprofit group to build a well that will provide an entire Liberian village with clean water. The initiative is the first of its kind at the world’s largest health IT show, and it is Access’s plan to have a working water pump in its booth (1778), alongside its paperless, web-based eForms, electronic signatures and automated workflow solutions.

Access also will host a presentation and Q&A session with Todd Phillips, founder and president of The Last Well, on Tuesday, February 21 at 1 p.m. (Eastern) in booth 1778. Phillips plans to discuss the organization’s history, mission, progress and future.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity to continue supporting The Last Well and to help them save lives,” said Access founder and CEO Tim Elliott. “It’s easy for a vendor just to think about generating revenue when it comes to HIMSS, but our focus is on paying forward the blessings we’ve been given to make our world a better place.”

Liberia is a desperately poor country that has endured two civil wars and struggles with corruption. In many families, young girls forego school to walk miles (sometimes up to 8 hours in a day) to the nearest well. The water they collect often is dirty and diseased, leading to outbreaks of cholera and other potentially fatal conditions. As a result, thousands of men, women and children die needlessly each year.

The Last Well aims to change this. To date, the organization has completed 1,800 water projects, which are providing 1.1 million Liberians with water. To meet its ultimate goal, The Last Well still needs the funds to reach 850,000 more Liberians with 2,300 additional new water wells.

“For a company to focus their energy and resources on giving the gift of clean water at a renowned event like HIMSS is unbelievable,” said Phillips. “We hope that their generosity also opens the eyes and minds of everyone who sees the water pump in their booth and understands the opportunity it represents.”

Any member of the media that is attending HIMSS and wants to interview Todd Phillips or Tim Elliott can schedule a time by sending an email to lindsey.keith(at)accessefm(dot)com. Those wanting to support The Last Well’s mission can start a fundraising project on TLW’s website or make a recurring or one-off donation. Or they can mail a check to:

The Last Well, attn. Jennifer Holland

2255 Ridge Road, Suite 206A

Rowlett, TX 75087

About The Last Well

The Last Well exists to do something that has never been done: “provide access to clean water for the entire nation of Liberia—border to border—and offer the Gospel to every Liberian we serve by 2020.” At the same time, we’re encouraging the next generation of Christ-followers to live out God’s purpose for the church and to be the agent of change for the world, regardless of the need. Learn more at http://www.thelastwell.org.

About Access

For more than 15 years, Access has developed electronic forms management solutions that eliminate the unnecessary expense, risk and inefficiency of paper forms. Our 100 percent paperless technology enables organizations in any industry to capture, manage, sign and share forms data without printing or scanning. Learn more at http://www.accessefm.com and help Access’s partner The Last Well bring clean water and the Gospel to Liberia at http://thelastwell.org