May Group is an award-winning provider of eye-catching, American-made visual branding solutions. Today, May Group announced the appointment of Eric Lorberfeld as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for their Visual Brand Communications Division and Catalog Division.

With more than 20 years of experience in signage and branded products in both domestic and foreign markets, Mr. Lorberfeld brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at May Group. His specialization in the sale of illuminated signage and displays aligns perfectly with the company’s call to “illuminate your brand,” and he looks forward to enhancing sales for May Group’s innovative proprietary solutions, such as NeonFree® technology.

Says Mr. Lorberfeld, “I was raised in the sign business, and I’ve performed pretty much every function of sign production, from creative design and glass bending to LED programming and installation. I use this technical knowledge to help customers understand the potential, as well as the limits of various technologies with respect to the brand image they want to create.”

Mr. Lorberfeld brings a unique perspective on the retail and distribution side of the beer, wine and food businesses. Prior to joining May Group, he worked in top sales and CEO positions with dozens of notable brands including Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, Molson Coors, Bacardi, Subway, Arby’s, Coca-Cola, and Moet Hennessey.

“I was attracted to May Group for several reasons,” explains Mr. Lorberfeld. “I’d known of the company and their key personnel for most of my career. I’ve always been intrigued by the technical aspects of the sign world, and May Group does a lot of exciting things, from screen printing to laser cutting and innovating illuminated solutions. With all of these capabilities, there is great potential to develop into new markets, particularly as the industry continues to trend toward greater customization.”

