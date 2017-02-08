Ignite Australia is happening at an extremely exciting time in the Microsoft ecosystem as Office 365 and Microsoft Azure continue to grow rapidly and dominate the enterprise collaboration marketplace.

AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, announced today that it will present three sessions to help organisations understand, adopt, and manage the latest Office 365 technologies at Microsoft Ignite Australia, which takes place from February 14-17 at Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD. As a Platinum Sponsor, AvePoint will be available at booth 29 throughout the event to showcase its latest solutions to migrate, manage, and protect content in the cloud, on premises, and across hybrid environments.

“Ignite Australia is happening at an extremely exciting time in the Microsoft ecosystem as Office 365 and Microsoft Azure continue to grow rapidly and dominate the enterprise collaboration marketplace,” said Dux Raymond Sy, Chief Technology Officer at AvePoint Public Sector, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), and Regional Director. “With great new innovations around Office 365 Groups and Microsoft Teams as well as the continued evolution of SharePoint, the AvePoint team and I look forward to connecting with attendees to share how organisations can take advantage of the latest Microsoft Cloud technologies while overcoming any management, information governance, and data protection challenges that might be in the way.”

Get Office 365 and SharePoint Best Practices from the Microsoft Cloud Experts

Throughout the event, AvePoint experts will deliver three sessions designed to help attendees take advantage of Microsoft Cloud technologies to drive user productivity, deliver innovation within their organisation, and overcome challenges around information management and governance. Sessions include:



Visit Booth 29 for AvePoint’s Latest Migration, Management, and Protection Solutions

Throughout Ignite Australia, attendees can visit booth 29 to meet subject matter experts to receive live demonstrations of AvePoint’s latest Office 365 and SharePoint solutions, including:

AvePoint Online Services is the industry’s first and only 100 percent Azure-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for Office 365, serving 5 million users worldwide and providing a central home for business users, decision makers, and IT administrators to seamlessly access resources and extend cloud computing as their needs dictate.

AvePoint RevIM brings order to information management chaos and eliminates the burden of traditional records management tasks for end users. Administrators can easily apply automated business rules that manage the end-to-end content lifecycle to provide organisations with efficient information management.

DocAve Migrator, part of the fully integrated DocAve Software Platform, supports all stages of migration projects – providing assessment, planning, and reporting capabilities – to efficiently migrate from legacy collaboration systems to the latest versions of SharePoint or Office 365 – SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business with minimal business disruption.

DocAve Governance Automation provides end users with a business-centric, role-based service catalog for provisioning, restructuring, or migrating content across SharePoint versions, sites, or deployments.

Enter to Win a Brand New Honda CRF230F Dirt Bike from AvePoint

Throughout the event, attendees can enter to win a brand new Honda CRF230F dirt bike from AvePoint by visiting booth 29. The winner will be announced at on stage by Dona Sarkar, Leader of the Windows Insiders Program at Microsoft, during the Closing Vision Keynote at 2pm AEST on Friday, February 17.

