Sequoia Houston, CEO of Sur-Ryl Marketing has been named one of the first recipients of LinkedIn ProFinder’s newly established Best of 2016 Awards. The award is given to an exclusive group of professionals within the ProFinder’s network of top freelancers and independent contractors who exemplify superior skill set, experience and contributions to their community.

ProFinder is professional services marketplace provided by LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. Currently being piloted in the United States, ProFinder matches highly qualified freelance or independent professionals with companies seeking expert assistance. In its pilot stage, the platform already features more than 50,000 professionals across 140 service areas – each of whom was hand-picked based on their expertise and high quality recommendations. The rapidly growing marketplace created the annual Best of Awards to showcase truly exceptional professionals.

“I am honored to be a top contributor to LinkedIn’s ProFinder tool to help to small businesses find marketing resources.,” says CEO of Sur-Ryl Marketing, Sequoia Houston. “I focus on bridging the gap between marketing strategy and creativity to provide value in every interaction that I have with prospects and clients. Being awarded the ProFinder Best of 2016 is further inspiration and affirmation of my approach and the new initiatives I plan to launch in 2017 for Sur-Ryl Marketing.”

Sequoia Houston’s exemplary leadership and dedication to her clients has led Sur-Ryl Marketing to receive well-deserved recognition from the business industry. Recently, Sur-Ryl Marketing was named one of the top 10 marketing agencies in Los Angeles by Clutch, a DC-Based B2B research firm, as well as winning the “Access to Capital” award from The Center, an LA-based nonprofit small business resource organization.

To learn more about Sequoia Houston and Sur-Ryl Marketing visit: http://www.surrylmarketing.com

About Sur-Ryl Marketing

A boutique firm, Sur-Ryl Marketing provides clients with specialized attention and builds marketing programs that are specifically targeted to the clients’ needs. Sur-Ryl Marketing’s goal is always to add value by providing effective and innovative solutions. Rather than using a cookie-cutter approach to develop a plan, Sur-Ryl Marketing identifies what's best for a client’s unique set of circumstances and uses the right blend of strategy and creativity to help build relationships, create lasting impressions and positively engage with prospective clients.

