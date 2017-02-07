Optimizing immersive digital experiences is core to our mission, and Rightpoint reflects this both in service and practice.

Rightpoint, a leading national digital agency, has been recognized as the Episerver Premium Partner of the Year 2016 in North America. The Partner of the Year award, which will be presented on February 26th at the Ascend ‘17 Partner Summit, is chosen based on revenue and lead contribution, as well as loyalty to the partnership.

“We are proud to announce Rightpoint as our Premium Partner of the Year this year at Ascend,” said James Norwood, executive vice president strategy and CMO at Episerver. “Rightpoint is one of our highest performing and fastest growing partners, who go above and beyond to elevate our mutual customers’ digital strategies. Optimizing immersive digital experiences is core to our mission, and Rightpoint reflects this both in service and practice. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Rightpoint as we continue to lead the industry together.”

Rightpoint has been distinguished as Premium Partner of the Year for its commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences to leading clients powered by Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™. In 2016, Rightpoint drove significant revenue with wins including Orange County’s Credit Union and Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Rightpoint also added five new certified developers and worked extensively with the Episerver team to meet customer goals.

“This is truly a huge honor and a great recognition of the strong relationship that we have cultivated with Episerver over the past seven years. Together, we have risen to the top as a collaborative provider of omnichannel experiences. We will continue to deliver personalized commerce and cloud solutions to our customers and prospects for many years to come,” said Chris Crombie, Senior Vice President of Sales and Alliances, Rightpoint.

The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud combines content, commerce and omnichannel marketing in a single platform to work full-circle for digital businesses – from intelligent optimization and lead-generation through to conversion and repeat business – with unprecedented ease-of-use. As a Premium Partner, Rightpoint is positioned as a value-add seller of the Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ solution. The combined offering provides clarity, usability and ultimately, results for the organizations’ mutual clients.

About Episerver

Episerver connects digital commerce and digital marketing to help organizations create unique digital experiences for their customers, with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ combines content, commerce, multi-channel marketing, and predictive analytics in a single platform to work full-circle for businesses online – from intelligent real-time personalization and lead-generation through to conversion and repeat business – with unprecedented ease-of-use. Sitting at the center of the digital experience ecosystem, Episerver empowers digital leaders to embrace disruptive, transformational strategies to deliver standout experiences for their customers – everywhere they engage. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, UAE, UK and the USA. For more information, visit http://www.episerver.com

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is a customer experience agency with technology at its core. Serving Fortune 1,000 companies, Rightpoint is the only agency driving transformational change from the inside out. Founded on the belief that great customer experiences are fueled by the people who deliver them, Rightpoint’s mission is to remove barriers and uncover new possibilities to connect companies with their customers across every touchpoint. From web, mobile and social to IoT, eCommerce and cloud, Rightpoint brings a holistic point of view that enables exceptional experiences with lasting impact. With a client base of more than 250 companies, Rightpoint was named to Forbes’ 2014 list of America's Most Promising Companies and Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago in 2016. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and follow @Rightpoint.

