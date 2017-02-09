“Big change is underway in Washington and change provides opportunity,” says Robert “Skip” Myers, Jr., partner, Insurance/Reinsurance Group, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

“Big change is underway in Washington and change provides opportunity,” says Robert “Skip” Myers, Jr., partner, Insurance/Reinsurance Group, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP. Myers and James McIntyre, partner, McIntyre & Lemon PLLC, will present “The New Political Landscape and How it Impacts Captives” at the 2017 CICA International Conference Mar. 12-14 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, California.

With 23 hours of education sessions conference participants will hear strategies on: minimizing disruption by preparing for the new accounting standards, translating your risk analysis into an effective captive insurance program, funding medical stop loss through cell captives, understanding the changing federal and state tax landscape and more.

Keynote speaker, Lindsey Pollak, sets the stage for effectively addressing change. Pollak is widely recognized as the leading expert on millennials in the workplace and how members of all generations can thrive in today’s multigenerational work environment. The world’s top corporations and conference audiences — in industries ranging from consumer packaged goods to finance to insurance to manufacturing to media to real estate to technology — have benefited from her subject matter expertise, entertaining storytelling and practical, actionable advice.

CICA’s domicile-neutral environment brings together captive owners, potential captive owners, captive managers, risk managers, domicile regulators and service providers.

For Information on the full conference program, hotel and travel information and registration fees for the CICA 2017 International Conference visit the CICA website. Early bird registration ends Friday, Feb.17.

Special thanks to conference Gold Sponsors Bartlett Actuarial Group and Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Captive Insurance Section for helping to make the 2017 CICA International Conference possible.

About the Captive Insurance Companies Association (CICA)

CICA is the only global domicile-neutral captive insurance association. CICA is committed to providing the best source of unbiased information, knowledge, and leadership for captive insurance decision makers. CICA is your advocate around the world, key to the captive industry and the resource for captive best practices.