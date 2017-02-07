Mediaplanet will be showcasing its “Safety and Security” campaign at one of the largest IoT expos in the country,IoT Evolution Expo, which is dedicated to introducing the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to top industry and business executives. Because a large portion of the “Safety and Security” campaign includes protection technologies on and off line, the IoT Evolution Expo and Mediaplanet’s campaign seamlessly align. In addition to distributing “Safety and Security” to attendees, the expo will also feature informative IoT track sessions as well as prominent keynote speakers that include organizations such as GoGo Business Aviation, Industrial Internet Consortium, Telit, Cisco, Verizon and more.

The 4-day conference begins today, February 7th - ending Friday February 10th and is geared towards worldwide business leaders looking to leverage the power of the IoT to transform their businesses. In addition to distributing “Safety and Security” which will educate these leaders on how to protect their businesses, the expo will also include informative conference tracks, the IoT Exhibition floor for attendees to walk through, real-life case studies, special events, networking and more. Attendees will also understand how IoT will be the driving forces behind improving efficiencies, driving revenue opportunities and solving business problems across multiple industries and in nearly all business functional areas.

With the continued rise in technology and access to more information than ever before, it is not only becoming easier for predators to tap into a home, business or identity, but it’s also becoming easier to protect oneself against these threats. The “Safety and Security” campaign brings awareness to the cyber, information and identity crime that is running rampant, while also educating readers on the newest security advancements and options available. IoT Evolution Expo attendees will be able to pick up a copy of the campaign at the conference and read through the different technologies that will help keep their business, employees, home and loved ones safe.

The print component of “Safety and Security” was distributed within the December 2016 edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Detroit, DC/Baltimore, Chicago, South Florida, Pittsburg/Cleveland, Cincinnati and St. Louis markets, with a circulation of approximately 450,000 copies and an estimated readership of 1.3 million. The digital component was distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet is the leading independent publisher of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of topics and industries such as Health, Education, Lifestyle, Business and Technology, and Corporate Social Responsibility. We turn consumer interest into action by providing readers with motivational editorial, pairing it with relevant advertisers and distributing it within top newspapers and online platforms around the world. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.