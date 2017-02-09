Whether faced with severe weather, technology outages, or man-made threats, there needs to be timely communication.

Send Word Now, the worldwide leader in enterprise communications, including emergency notification and mobile collaboration, is hosting a free seminar for retailers focused on organizing and disseminating critical communications. The 30-minute presentation, “Critical Communication for Retailers: A Comprehensive Approach,” will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10 a.m. EST. The webinar is part of Send Word Now's SpeedLearning series.

“Time is of the essence when problems arise,” says Lisa Eifert. “Retailers need to have a fast, reliable way to communicate essential information to affected individuals. This seminar will highlight key tips and strategies for getting the message across quickly and building continued trust with employees, suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders.”

Whether faced with severe weather, technology outages, or man-made threats, there needs to be timely communication. Attendees will learn more about creating a targeted response plan that can quickly contact employees in any location, notify suppliers of delays or changes, and maintain organized communication to partners, contractors, and stakeholders. Mass notification services allow businesses to securely alert employees, customers, suppliers, and other key individuals about disruptions in operations and what to do next.

Send Word Now’s emergency notification service is capable of transmitting tens of thousands of voice and text messages in minutes, all while gathering the feedback needed for rapid, sound decision making and better business resilience. Learn more about how these features can benefit retailers and how to approach critical communication through comprehensive planning during the seminar on February 16. The seminar is free, but space is limited so register online today.

About Send Word Now

http://www.sendwordnow.com | 212.379.4900 | 800.388.4796 | marketing(at)sendwordnow(dot)com

Media inquiries: Lisa Eifert | leifert(at)sendwordnow(dot)com | 937-573-2346

Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Send Word Now is the leading worldwide provider of critical communications solutions. The company’s easy-to-use, web-based emergency notification, enterprise collaboration, and mobile applications are used by businesses, government agencies, universities, and non-profit organizations worldwide to ensure fast, effective, two-way communication when it is needed the most.

Among its many accolades, Send Word Now recently received the DRI Notification System of the Year Award and the BCI Global Continuity and Resilience Innovation Award. It was named a “Leader” in Gartner’s most recent Magic Quadrant for U.S. Emergency/Mass Notification Services. It also won the Small Business Achievement Award from the Department of Homeland Security for its work with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Send Word Now and its recently acquired One Call Now group messaging company serve the

critical communications needs of more than 30,000 public and private sector organizations

around the globe.

# # #